NDMC's Dual MoUs: Boosting Scientific and Career Prospects for Students

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has taken significant steps to bolster education in its schools with the signing of two key memorandums of understanding (MoUs). These agreements aim to enhance both the scientific acumen and career guidance available to students.

In partnership with the National Science Centre, NDMC looks to nurture innovation skills among students. This collaboration will offer around 5,000 students guided tours and interactive shows, while 1,200 students will gain hands-on experience in fields such as robotics and biotechnology. Science teachers are also set to receive training to create low-cost teaching aids.

Additionally, a joint initiative with iDreamCareer and Aasman Foundation will feature a comprehensive career guidance programme for students in classes 6 to 12. The programme includes self-awareness training, psychometric assessments, counselling, and support for parents and teachers, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat.

