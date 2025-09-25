Revolutionizing Nursing Education: SBU Launches First VR Center of Excellence

In an innovative move to transform healthcare education, Sarala Birla University (SBU) in Ranchi is poised to launch Eastern India's first Center of Excellence for Immersive Nursing Experience. The center, in collaboration with MediSim VR, will be a trailblazer in integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) into nursing education.

The upcoming center aims to provide nursing students with advanced simulation-based training, enhancing their clinical competence and decision-making skills. This state-of-the-art facility embodies the ambitious vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for the incorporation of frontier technologies in education.

Leadership at SBU, alongside MediSim VR, envisions the center as a replicable model nationwide, embodying India's commitment to leading in technology-driven healthcare education. This partnership signals a significant stride towards closing skill gaps and modernizing healthcare education systems across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)