Charting New Educational Pathways: Haryana's Vision for Universities

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh highlighted the transformative power of education, emphasizing its role beyond mere employment preparation. Addressing a two-day meeting with vice-chancellors and registrars, he underscored the necessity of education in shaping destinies.

The discussions aimed at fortifying resources, infrastructure, and academics, fostering a vibrant educational environment in Haryana's universities. Key topics included human resource development, infrastructure enhancement, and promoting a drug-free, inclusive campus atmosphere.

Governor Ghosh expressed optimism that the dialogues would chart an inclusive and forward-thinking educational course. Additional Chief Secretary Vineet Garg reflected on Haryana's progress towards a multidisciplinary, holistic higher education framework.