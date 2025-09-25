Left Menu

Charting New Educational Pathways: Haryana's Vision for Universities

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh emphasized education as a transformative tool beyond employment preparation. During meetings with university leaders, discussions focused on innovation, safety, and a progressive educational roadmap. Technologies and traditions are merging in Haryana's universities, aiming to foster leadership and create inclusive, modern education ecosystems.

Updated: 25-09-2025 22:59 IST
Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh highlighted the transformative power of education, emphasizing its role beyond mere employment preparation. Addressing a two-day meeting with vice-chancellors and registrars, he underscored the necessity of education in shaping destinies.

The discussions aimed at fortifying resources, infrastructure, and academics, fostering a vibrant educational environment in Haryana's universities. Key topics included human resource development, infrastructure enhancement, and promoting a drug-free, inclusive campus atmosphere.

Governor Ghosh expressed optimism that the dialogues would chart an inclusive and forward-thinking educational course. Additional Chief Secretary Vineet Garg reflected on Haryana's progress towards a multidisciplinary, holistic higher education framework.

