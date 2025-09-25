Charting New Educational Pathways: Haryana's Vision for Universities
Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh emphasized education as a transformative tool beyond employment preparation. During meetings with university leaders, discussions focused on innovation, safety, and a progressive educational roadmap. Technologies and traditions are merging in Haryana's universities, aiming to foster leadership and create inclusive, modern education ecosystems.
Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh highlighted the transformative power of education, emphasizing its role beyond mere employment preparation. Addressing a two-day meeting with vice-chancellors and registrars, he underscored the necessity of education in shaping destinies.
The discussions aimed at fortifying resources, infrastructure, and academics, fostering a vibrant educational environment in Haryana's universities. Key topics included human resource development, infrastructure enhancement, and promoting a drug-free, inclusive campus atmosphere.
Governor Ghosh expressed optimism that the dialogues would chart an inclusive and forward-thinking educational course. Additional Chief Secretary Vineet Garg reflected on Haryana's progress towards a multidisciplinary, holistic higher education framework.
