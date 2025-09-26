Left Menu

Skilling India for a Global Future: The G.R.O.W.T.H. Dialogue

Phillips Education hosted The G.R.O.W.T.H. Dialogue in Mumbai, discussing skilling priorities with leaders from various sectors. The dialogue addressed India's workforce transformation goals in sectors like aerospace and AI. Phillips Education's initiatives focus on bridging the skills gap through hands-on training, collaborations, and inclusion programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:39 IST
Skilling India for a Global Future: The G.R.O.W.T.H. Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Phillips Education staged The G.R.O.W.T.H. Dialogue at Mumbai's Taj Lands' End to discuss India's workforce transformation priorities, gathering leaders from government, industry, academia, and CSR. The event focused on India's skilling landscape, with talks on aligning education with industry demands.

Notable attendees, including Saurabh Bahuguna, Uttarakhand's Minister for Skill Development & Employment, emphasized the importance of bridging the skills gap for global leadership in sectors like aerospace and AI. McKinsey suggests skilling could add $500 billion to India's GDP by 2030.

Phillips Education highlighted its own initiatives, such as Centers of Excellence, hybrid technology R&D with IIT Bombay, and Skilling for Inclusion programs, stressing the need for a National Skilling Coalition to support workforce readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pathway to Excellence: BFI Cup Boosts Indian Boxing

Pathway to Excellence: BFI Cup Boosts Indian Boxing

 India
2
Turkish Airlines Soars with Major Boeing Deal

Turkish Airlines Soars with Major Boeing Deal

 Global
3
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Denied Admission to Jamia Masjid Again

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Denied Admission to Jamia Masjid Again

 India
4
Kerala Politics: Opposing Communalism and Upholding Secular Values

Kerala Politics: Opposing Communalism and Upholding Secular Values

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025