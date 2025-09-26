Skilling India for a Global Future: The G.R.O.W.T.H. Dialogue

Phillips Education staged The G.R.O.W.T.H. Dialogue at Mumbai's Taj Lands' End to discuss India's workforce transformation priorities, gathering leaders from government, industry, academia, and CSR. The event focused on India's skilling landscape, with talks on aligning education with industry demands.

Notable attendees, including Saurabh Bahuguna, Uttarakhand's Minister for Skill Development & Employment, emphasized the importance of bridging the skills gap for global leadership in sectors like aerospace and AI. McKinsey suggests skilling could add $500 billion to India's GDP by 2030.

Phillips Education highlighted its own initiatives, such as Centers of Excellence, hybrid technology R&D with IIT Bombay, and Skilling for Inclusion programs, stressing the need for a National Skilling Coalition to support workforce readiness.

