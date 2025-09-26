Left Menu

China's Pledge for Global Economic Growth

China is committed to maintaining sustainable economic growth and supporting global development, as stated by Premier Li Qiang at the United Nations General Assembly. He criticized protectionist policies and advocated for closer international cooperation, highlighting China's dedication to green and low-carbon development amidst global challenges.

  China

During a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, China's Premier Li Qiang expressed optimism about the country's ability to sustain economic growth while contributing to global development.

Criticizing unilateral policies such as tariffs, Li pointed out their negative impact on the global economy by slowing economic progress.

He emphasized the necessity of international cooperation and reaffirmed China's resolve towards adopting green and low-carbon strategies to address global challenges.

