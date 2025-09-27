Telangana's Innovative Push: Creating Global Job Pathways for Youth

The Telangana state government is taking innovative steps to bolster global job opportunities for its youth. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy shared plans to establish a new governmental wing dedicated to facilitating international employment pathways, focusing specifically on countries like Germany, Japan, and South Korea.

In pursuit of this objective, 65 Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) have been inaugurated, transforming previous Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). These centers aim to provide specialized training to youth, enhancing their qualifications for overseas roles. The initiative reflects the state's commitment to creating broader career prospects beyond the usual American job market.

With significant investment from the Tata Group, which contributed Rs 2,100 crore, the state's initiatives emphasize a cooperative effort between public and private sectors. The Chief Minister also highlighted plans for a Skills University, Young India Sports University, and stipends for students, underscoring education as a key tool for poverty alleviation.

