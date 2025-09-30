Youth Activists Amplify Crisis in Morocco's Public Systems
For the third consecutive day, Moroccan youth-led protests targeted the public health and education sectors, decrying inadequate services and high unemployment rates. Arrests were made across several cities, with government response absent. The protest momentum mirrors the 2011 calls for constitutional reform.
For a third day running, youth-led protests highlighting the issues in Morocco's public health and education systems were met with heavy security presence across several cities.
The demonstrations, organized by an anonymous group known as "GenZ 212" through social media platforms, saw a clampdown without government commentary.
Despite arrests, including of notable figures, protesters voiced demands for better public services and accountability, echoing the spirit of reform seen in 2011.
