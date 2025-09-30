Left Menu

Youth Activists Amplify Crisis in Morocco's Public Systems

For the third consecutive day, Moroccan youth-led protests targeted the public health and education sectors, decrying inadequate services and high unemployment rates. Arrests were made across several cities, with government response absent. The protest momentum mirrors the 2011 calls for constitutional reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 05:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 05:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For a third day running, youth-led protests highlighting the issues in Morocco's public health and education systems were met with heavy security presence across several cities.

The demonstrations, organized by an anonymous group known as "GenZ 212" through social media platforms, saw a clampdown without government commentary.

Despite arrests, including of notable figures, protesters voiced demands for better public services and accountability, echoing the spirit of reform seen in 2011.

Currency Markets in Peril as U.S. Government Teeters on Shutdown

South Korea and Japan: New Trade Alliances Amid Historical Tensions

Tragedy at Texas Casino: Gunfire Erupts in Eagle Pass

Trump Raises Tariffs to Protect U.S. Wood Industry

