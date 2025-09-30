SAS Partners with S-VYASA University to Bridge India's AI Skills Gap

India's digital transformation demands a sharp increase in skilled professionals in AI and data analytics, but this need has led to a widening skills gap. To bridge this, SAS and S-VYASA University in Bengaluru have announced a strategic collaboration, aiming to equip students with essential skills for a data-driven economy.

This partnership introduces three new postgraduate programs: MBA Pro in AI and Data Analytics, MCA Data Science, and M.Sc. Data Science. These programs aim to prepare India's next generation of tech leaders. The collaboration combines SAS's industry expertise with S-VYASA's academic strength, significantly enhancing educational and professional prospects for students and faculty alike.

Students will gain hands-on experience with SAS software, engage in capstone projects, and have opportunities for globally recognized certifications and real-world applications through internships and workshops. This joint initiative emphasizes the importance of academic-industry collaboration, promising to keep India's tech workforce competitive in the global market.