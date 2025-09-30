Left Menu

SAS Partners with S-VYASA University to Bridge India's AI Skills Gap

SAS and S-VYASA University have announced a strategic partnership to address India's widening AI and data analytics skills gap. Through new postgraduate programs and hands-on training, the collaboration aims to equip students with necessary industry-ready skills, fostering innovation and development in AI and data-driven technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's digital transformation demands a sharp increase in skilled professionals in AI and data analytics, but this need has led to a widening skills gap. To bridge this, SAS and S-VYASA University in Bengaluru have announced a strategic collaboration, aiming to equip students with essential skills for a data-driven economy.

This partnership introduces three new postgraduate programs: MBA Pro in AI and Data Analytics, MCA Data Science, and M.Sc. Data Science. These programs aim to prepare India's next generation of tech leaders. The collaboration combines SAS's industry expertise with S-VYASA's academic strength, significantly enhancing educational and professional prospects for students and faculty alike.

Students will gain hands-on experience with SAS software, engage in capstone projects, and have opportunities for globally recognized certifications and real-world applications through internships and workshops. This joint initiative emphasizes the importance of academic-industry collaboration, promising to keep India's tech workforce competitive in the global market.

