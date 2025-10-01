Left Menu

Impact of Government Shutdown on US Education Department

The US Education Department faces further disruptions due to the government shutdown. Federal financial aid will continue, but civil rights investigations will cease, and new grants won't be issued. Around 87% of the workforce will be furloughed, impacting departmental operations significantly.

Updated: 01-10-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 09:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Education Department, already affected by funding cuts during Trump's administration, faces more disruptions due to the government shutdown. Most of its core functions will persist, but investigations into civil rights complaints will halt, and no new federal grants will be provided. Approximately 87% of the department's workforce is set to be furloughed according to their contingency plan.

Despite these challenges, federal student loans will largely remain unaffected in the short term, ensuring continued access to aid for millions of students. However, the shutdown pauses the department's advisory and regulatory roles, impacting grant-making processes. Notably, schools receiving Impact Aid are at risk of experiencing payment disruptions.

Civil rights investigations have seen minimal advancement since office layoffs earlier in the year. The current shutdown will further impede resolution timelines as pending cases are put on hold, raising concerns about the department's capability to address ongoing complaints effectively.

