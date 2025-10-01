Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over RSS History in Delhi Schools

The Congress criticized the Delhi BJP government's plan to include RSS history in school curricula, accusing it of spreading propaganda rather than education. Congress leader Manickam Tagore questioned the move, highlighting a lack of RSS involvement in significant historical movements and suggesting classrooms should focus on genuine historical events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:06 IST
Controversy Erupts Over RSS History in Delhi Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has launched a scathing criticism of the BJP government in Delhi for its decision to incorporate RSS history into school syllabi. This move is seen by the opposition as an attempt at spreading indoctrination rather than promoting education.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore expressed his disapproval on social media, emphasizing that children should be taught genuine history, devoid of propaganda. He questioned the historical contributions of the RSS, pointing out its absence during pivotal moments in India's freedom struggle.

Tagore's comments come in response to reports that Delhi government schools will introduce lessons on the RSS alongside freedom fighters. The Congress demands a classroom focus on science, knowledge, and Constitutional values, not ideologies, asking why the RSS opposed the national flag or was banned post-Gandhi's assassination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hyundai Revvs Up: Talegaon Plant Set in Motion

Hyundai Revvs Up: Talegaon Plant Set in Motion

 India
2
Shepherds Block Roads in Fight for Scheduled Tribe Status

Shepherds Block Roads in Fight for Scheduled Tribe Status

 India
3
Royal Privacy Battle: Prince Harry Takes on Tabloids

Royal Privacy Battle: Prince Harry Takes on Tabloids

 Global
4
Honoring the Heroes: Delhi Government Issues Ex-Gratia to Covid-19 Martyrs' Families

Honoring the Heroes: Delhi Government Issues Ex-Gratia to Covid-19 Martyrs' ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025