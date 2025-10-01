Controversy Erupts Over RSS History in Delhi Schools

The Congress party has launched a scathing criticism of the BJP government in Delhi for its decision to incorporate RSS history into school syllabi. This move is seen by the opposition as an attempt at spreading indoctrination rather than promoting education.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore expressed his disapproval on social media, emphasizing that children should be taught genuine history, devoid of propaganda. He questioned the historical contributions of the RSS, pointing out its absence during pivotal moments in India's freedom struggle.

Tagore's comments come in response to reports that Delhi government schools will introduce lessons on the RSS alongside freedom fighters. The Congress demands a classroom focus on science, knowledge, and Constitutional values, not ideologies, asking why the RSS opposed the national flag or was banned post-Gandhi's assassination.

