Bridging the Gender Leadership Gap: IIM Calcutta's Groundbreaking Program for Women Executives
The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, along with TimesPro, launches a program to empower women in top roles. This initiative aims to equip women with strategic leadership skills, addressing gender disparities in high-level positions. With immersive learning, it targets leadership identity, business insights, and digital transformation proficiency.
The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has partnered with TimesPro to launch the ninth edition of its renowned 'Transitioning into Leadership: A Programme for Women Executives'. The initiative aims to empower women to take on boardroom roles through a comprehensive 12-month online program.
Addressing the gender leadership gap, the program highlights the underrepresentation of women in senior leadership positions. Global reports indicate only a modest increase in female leadership roles, urging for systemic reforms in fostering inclusive leadership.
Designed for mid-career women, the program offers strategic modules, including management, digital transformation, and communication, culminating in a real-world Capstone Project. Learners will join a network of accomplished alumnae making strides across sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
