Bridging the Gender Leadership Gap: IIM Calcutta's Groundbreaking Program for Women Executives

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has partnered with TimesPro to launch the ninth edition of its renowned 'Transitioning into Leadership: A Programme for Women Executives'. The initiative aims to empower women to take on boardroom roles through a comprehensive 12-month online program.

Addressing the gender leadership gap, the program highlights the underrepresentation of women in senior leadership positions. Global reports indicate only a modest increase in female leadership roles, urging for systemic reforms in fostering inclusive leadership.

Designed for mid-career women, the program offers strategic modules, including management, digital transformation, and communication, culminating in a real-world Capstone Project. Learners will join a network of accomplished alumnae making strides across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)