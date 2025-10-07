Left Menu

AI Transforming India's Higher Education: A Paradigm Shift

Over half of India's higher education institutions are embracing AI, using it to develop learning materials and integrate AI-powered tutoring systems. The report from EY-Parthenon and FICCI highlights AI's role in curriculum innovation and operational functions, while emphasizing the need for governance and data handling improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:19 IST
A recent report reveals a significant shift in India's higher education landscape, with over 50% of institutions leveraging artificial intelligence to develop learning materials. The study by EY-Parthenon and FICCI highlights the growing adoption of AI tools among students, with 60% of institutions permitting their use.

The report, 'Future-Ready Campuses: Unlocking the Power of AI in Higher Education,' indicates that 56% of institutions have implemented AI-related policies. It examines AI usage across academic and operational functions, proposing a roadmap for system-wide adoption.

The study also underscores the importance of AI literacy and governance readiness, identifying risks in data handling and privacy. It calls for embedding AI across curricula and investing in infrastructure to position India's education system as a leader in AI-driven innovation.

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

