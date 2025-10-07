AI Transforming India's Higher Education: A Paradigm Shift

A recent report reveals a significant shift in India's higher education landscape, with over 50% of institutions leveraging artificial intelligence to develop learning materials. The study by EY-Parthenon and FICCI highlights the growing adoption of AI tools among students, with 60% of institutions permitting their use.

The report, 'Future-Ready Campuses: Unlocking the Power of AI in Higher Education,' indicates that 56% of institutions have implemented AI-related policies. It examines AI usage across academic and operational functions, proposing a roadmap for system-wide adoption.

The study also underscores the importance of AI literacy and governance readiness, identifying risks in data handling and privacy. It calls for embedding AI across curricula and investing in infrastructure to position India's education system as a leader in AI-driven innovation.

