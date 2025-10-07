Left Menu

Resolution Reached for Vice-Chancellor Appointments in West Bengal

The appointment of full-time vice-chancellors for six state universities in West Bengal has been finalized after a prolonged impasse. Previously led by interim heads, a consensus between the state and Governor has cleared the path for permanent appointments, although disagreements persist over two universities.

  • Country:
  • India

After a protracted period without fully appointed leadership, six state universities in West Bengal are set to have full-time vice-chancellors. This development comes following a consensus reached between the state government and Governor C V Ananda Bose, confirmed by a senior official from the higher education department.

The previous impasse, characterized by differences between Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's Office, especially concerning the leadership of North Bengal University and Raiganj University, appears to have been partially resolved. However, the appointments for these two institutions remain under Supreme Court evaluation.

Key academics, including Ashutosh Ghosh and Chiranjib Bhattacharya, have been named for the University of Calcutta, amongst four others, as permanent heads. The official announcement of these appointments is expected soon, with an additional eleven universities under review for vice-chancellor appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

