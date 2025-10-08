Government Resolves Payment Delays for Education Assistants under BEEI

The South African government has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering timely stipend payments to Education Assistants and General School Assistants employed under the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI). This follows a temporary delay in payments during Phase V of the programme — a setback that sparked concern among thousands of beneficiaries across the country.

Speaking at a joint media briefing in Pretoria, Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya announced that the issue had been fully resolved after intensive multi-departmental engagements involving the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL), the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

Payment Impasse Resolved through Interdepartmental Collaboration

“Following intensive engagements that continued late into the night, government has now resolved the payment impasse. As of this morning, the UIF has released funds for stipend payments, and Education Assistants and General School Assistants began receiving their payments from 10am,” said Sibiya.

Beneficiaries banking with Capitec and FNB were the first to receive their stipends, while those using other financial institutions were assured their funds would reflect according to standard inter-bank clearance procedures.

Sibiya praised the collaborative effort between government entities as a demonstration of effective governance, describing the BEEI as a “multi-departmental partnership designed to ensure accountability, transparency, and proper oversight.”

“The UIF provides the financial backbone of the programme. The IDC ensures payments are processed efficiently and transparently, while the DBE oversees implementation in schools, including attendance tracking and coordination with provinces,” he explained. “This collaboration shows the strength of the South African state when institutions work together in unity and in service of the people.”

Compliance Delays and Corrective Action

The Deputy Minister clarified that the delay was not due to negligence but to compliance procedures under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), which required verification of beneficiary information and documentation.

He extended an apology to affected youth, acknowledging the financial strain the delay caused. “We must always uphold integrity when managing public funds, but we also acknowledge that delays in verification caused undue hardship for thousands of young people, and for that, government unreservedly apologises,” said Sibiya.

To prevent future occurrences, government has launched a corrective action plan that includes:

Timely submission of compliance documents and attendance registers by provincial teams.

The formation of a joint technical team to accelerate verification processes.

Enhancements to the Kwantu Payment System for faster and more transparent processing.

Proactive monitoring by the UIF to ensure payment readiness.

“These steps represent a government that learns, adapts, and acts — not one that hides behind process, but one that transforms process into progress,” he added.

Strengthening Accountability and Oversight

Sibiya underscored that the resolution of payment issues does not mark the end of accountability. The BEEI will now feature as a standing agenda item in interdepartmental management reviews, where progress and compliance will be continuously monitored.

He further warned that consequence management measures will be enforced where negligence or administrative inefficiency is found.

“The public must have confidence that their government not only corrects mistakes but ensures that they are not repeated,” he said.

BEEI: A Lifeline for South African Youth

Since its inception, the Basic Education Employment Initiative has created 158,000 employment opportunities for young South Africans, providing them with valuable work experience, training, and skills development. Many participants serve as classroom assistants, IT support, and administrative aides, helping to improve learning conditions in under-resourced schools.

“These young people are not mere beneficiaries; they are contributors to our social progress,” Sibiya emphasised. “Your government has heard you, and today, we have acted.”

He reiterated that the BEEI is a key pillar of South Africa’s Presidential Employment Stimulus, designed to empower youth, reduce unemployment, and strengthen education delivery across the country.

Toward Digital Efficiency and National Replication

Looking ahead, Sibiya highlighted government’s plan to digitise verification and monitoring systems to reduce manual delays and improve efficiency. This includes using digital attendance registers, automated compliance alerts, and direct coordination between departments through shared digital platforms.

“Interdepartmental unity is a model we want to replicate across other youth employment and skills development programmes nationwide,” he said. “Our people do not want excuses; they want delivery. And that is exactly what we are doing today.”

By strengthening collaboration between the DBE and DEL, and leveraging the capacity of the UIF and IDC, the government aims to create a sustainable model of youth-focused public employment that is efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of the people.

A Renewed Commitment to Youth Empowerment

The swift resolution of the BEEI stipend delays signals a renewed government commitment to youth empowerment, accountability, and interdepartmental efficiency. With stronger systems, clearer communication, and a united administrative approach, the state aims to ensure that young South Africans continue to benefit from meaningful work and capacity-building opportunities.

Sibiya concluded with a message of reassurance: “Every delay has a lesson, and every lesson shapes a better government. Today, we are reaffirming our promise — to build a state that works, delivers, and puts young people at the centre of South Africa’s progress.”