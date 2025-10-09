Empowering Futures: Free NEET Coaching for Underprivileged Students by RIMS MBBS Scholars

In a significant move to support medical education and underprivileged students, the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi has announced a new initiative. At least 30 underprivileged students will receive free coaching for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), provided by MBBS students from the institute. This decision was made during a governing body meeting chaired by state Health Minister Irfan Ansari.

The initiative aims to uplift aspiring doctors by allowing RIMS' top MBBS first and second-year students to coach these selected students. The mentors will receive Rs 2,500 per hour of coaching. The classes are set to occur four times a week, with the Higher Secondary Department handling the selection of aspirants. The program is expected to cost approximately Rs 7 crore annually.

Moreover, the RIMS governing body has also decided to offer Rs 5,000 assistance upon a patient's death and free transport services through the 'Moksha Vahan' scheme. This extends to providing Rs 30,000 monthly scholarships to intern doctors, parallel to AIIMS standards. Health Minister Ansari highlighted these measures as a testament to the government's dedication to enhancing healthcare and education in Jharkhand.

