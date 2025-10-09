Cyber Cheating Scandal Unveiled in JSSC-CGL Exam

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level examination, held on September 26 in Dhanbad, was overshadowed by a significant cheating scandal. Authorities disclosed the arrest of Mrityunjay Kumar, the center operator, who allegedly collaborated with a gang to manipulate the test's computer server.

Law enforcement officials have reported that Mr. Kumar, residing in Kusum Vihar, Dhanbad, was detained following an admission of guilt during an interrogation. The investigation has expanded to identify additional individuals potentially linked to this cybercrime.

This discovery came to light when a candidate was observed engaging in unauthorized activities during the exam. The incident prompted an inquiry, leading to the arrest of other key figures involved in the illegal operation, including Robson Rahman, a senior server manager.