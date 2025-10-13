Revanth Reddy Allocates Rs 60 Crore for Telangana Welfare Hostels

In a significant move, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the allocation of Rs 60 crore from the chief minister's relief fund. The funds aim to address the urgent needs of BC, SC, ST, and minority welfare hostels across the state.

Reddy emphasized the importance of using technology to ensure quality education in these hostels. Plans include implementing facial recognition systems and developing an app to monitor food quality. He also stressed accountability and comprehensive data management as key to efficient hostel operations.

Further initiatives include a doctor hotline, medical camps, and educational technology to aid competitive exam preparation. A detailed action plan has been commissioned to streamline administration, covering diverse aspects from scholarships to operational costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)