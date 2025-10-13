Campus Controversy: Viral Video Sparks Investigation at MSU
A viral video showing two students kissing in an MSU classroom during an exam has led to an official investigation. Authorities are seeking to identify and possibly discipline those involved, including the person who filmed it, as mobile phones are prohibited in exam settings.
- Country:
- India
A controversial video showing two students allegedly kissing inside a Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) classroom has stirred significant debate after going viral on social media. The incident occurred during a 'backlog' exam in Vadodara, prompting university officials to launch an investigation.
According to Professor Kalpana Gavli, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, initial inquiries suggest the video was recorded without the students' knowledge. The footage, taken by an unidentified person, shows a male and female student in an act that many deem inappropriate for an exam setting. However, mobile phones are prohibited during exams, raising concerns about supervision.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has demanded strict action against both the students involved and the exam supervisor. Dean Gavli assured that steps would be taken to identify all parties involved, including the person who filmed the video, to enforce disciplinary measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
