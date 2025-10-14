Left Menu

Innovation Titans: Nobel Win for Economic Growth Pioneers

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt have been awarded the 2025 Nobel economics prize for their work on innovation and economic growth. Their research highlights how new technologies replace old systems, improving living standards while warning against threats like policies from the Trump administration impacting scientific research and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 00:52 IST
Innovation Titans: Nobel Win for Economic Growth Pioneers

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt have clinched the prestigious 2025 Nobel economics prize for illuminating the role of innovation and 'creative destruction' in fostering global economic growth. Their pioneering research sheds light on how new technologies supplant older ones, contributing to enhanced living standards worldwide.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences emphasized the uncertainty of such progress, noting that economic stagnation rather than growth has dominated much of human history. The laureates pointed to recent policies from President Donald Trump's administration as potential threats to continued advancement in scientific research and education.

Highlighting global challenges, Aghion criticized protectionist measures like tariffs as growth obstacles, while Howitt questioned the efficacy of policies aimed at returning manufacturing jobs to the U.S. The award underscores the need for balancing industrial and competition policies to remain at the forefront of technological breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

 Global
2
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
3
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
4
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025