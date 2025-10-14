Left Menu

Empowering the Next Wave: IIIT Hyderabad's IoT-AI Healthcare Workshop

IHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad, launches its second workshop on IoT-AI for Healthcare, aimed at students keen on integrating technology with healthcare. The program includes theoretical and practical lessons on IoT solutions, with top performers potentially securing internships. The workshop takes place from December 5-7, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:35 IST
Empowering the Next Wave: IIIT Hyderabad's IoT-AI Healthcare Workshop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad's IIIT is set to host its second workshop on 'IoT-AI for Healthcare' from December 5-7, 2025. Designed for engineering and science students, it aims to blend theoretical and hands-on experience in developing IoT solutions for healthcare.

The workshop garnered significant attention following its first iteration in June 2025, evidenced by the internship opportunities provided to the top ten participants. Attendees will work with microcontrollers like ESP32 and Raspberry Pi, deploying ML models and developing real-time healthcare monitoring applications.

The workshop is complemented by IIIT Hyderabad faculty's theoretical insights and IHub-Data mentors' practical expertise, solidifying its reputation as a pivotal training ground in the tech-healthcare intersection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

 Global
2
Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

 India
3
Minister Kharge Faces Backlash Over Stand Against RSS in Schools

Minister Kharge Faces Backlash Over Stand Against RSS in Schools

 India
4
Sixty one Naxalites, including a senior cadre, surrender before police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district: Official.

Sixty one Naxalites, including a senior cadre, surrender before police in Ma...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025