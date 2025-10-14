Empowering the Next Wave: IIIT Hyderabad's IoT-AI Healthcare Workshop

Hyderabad's IIIT is set to host its second workshop on 'IoT-AI for Healthcare' from December 5-7, 2025. Designed for engineering and science students, it aims to blend theoretical and hands-on experience in developing IoT solutions for healthcare.

The workshop garnered significant attention following its first iteration in June 2025, evidenced by the internship opportunities provided to the top ten participants. Attendees will work with microcontrollers like ESP32 and Raspberry Pi, deploying ML models and developing real-time healthcare monitoring applications.

The workshop is complemented by IIIT Hyderabad faculty's theoretical insights and IHub-Data mentors' practical expertise, solidifying its reputation as a pivotal training ground in the tech-healthcare intersection.

(With inputs from agencies.)