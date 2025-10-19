Hindu College alumni body honours Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya with distinguished award

The Old Students' Association (OSA) of Hindu College, University of Delhi, has conferred a Special Distinguished Alumni Award on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr Harini Amarasuriya, recognising her spectacular achievements, exemplary public service, and outstanding contribution to social and political life.

A delegation of OSA office bearers and executive members, led by its president Ravi Burman, met Dr Amarasuriya on October 17 during her ongoing visit to India and presented the award, a statement from the alumni association said.

Dr Amarasuriya, who pursued her B.A. (Hons.) in Sociology from Hindu College between 1991 and 1994 under the ICCR Scholarship Programme, is the first head of state to have graduated from the 125-year-old institution.

The college counts among its alumni several distinguished figures from public life, including actors, sportspersons, bureaucrats, and judges.

Describing the moment as a ''proud milestone in the college's storied history,'' Burman said the OSA delegation also apprised the Prime Minister of the association's efforts to foster alumni engagement, support students, and strengthen the college community.

Expressing gratitude, Dr Amarasuriya said she was ''glad to see an active and dynamic Old Students' Association that continues to uphold the spirit of Hindu College.'' She also noted with pride that the college had retained the No. 1 position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, and appreciated the OSA's role in the process.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister went nostalgic, recalling her professors and campus life, sharing that she had revisited the college during her trip.

She also invited the OSA members to visit Sri Lanka and explore collaborative initiatives between alumni bodies of both nations.

The OSA delegation included Ajay Verma, Secretary; Dr Kavita Sharma, former Principal and Vice President; Ms Trivedi, Treasurer; and Vivek Nagpal, Patron.

The meeting concluded on a warm and emotional note, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening alumni connections across the globe, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)