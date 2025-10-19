Fadnavis reaches out to OBCs, highlights welfare schemes amid Maratha quota row

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said several schemes have been launched for the development of OBCs as he underlined the government's resolve to bringing every deprived person into the flow of development. Fadnavis addressed a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute, popularly known as Mahajyoti, in Nagpur.

''We will make the dreams of aspiring students come true through Mahajyoti. The institute, under the guidance of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) Department, aims to nurture a new generation of skilled and ambitious students'', he said. He said the schemes for OBCs include training and self-employment initiatives. ''The non-creamy layer limit has been increased to Rs 8 lakh (per year) for OBCs which underlines the government's commitment to the welfare and bright future of the OBC community'', he added.

Fadnavis's remarks come amid growing anxiety in the OBCs over a government resolution which allowed members of the Maratha community to claim Kunbi caste certificates if they can prove their OBC lineage. OBC communities view the development as a backdoor bid to induct Marathas into the OBC quota. The chief minister stated that Mahajyoti has already helped children succeed in competitive exams, with more than 60 hostels established for OBC students. Addressing another function organised by the Social Justice Department, Fadnavis said the government is committed to ensure development of all sections. ''Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision of including the last segment of society in development is being implemented through various schemes,'' he added. During the event, 755 e-rickshaws were distributed to disabled persons under the Sanjeevani Scheme in two phases. Fadnavis said about 50 lakh women in Maharashtra have become financially empowered, with a target of making one crore women millionaires.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the government has announced support for 1,000 women's self-help groups in Nagpur district, providing Rs. 1 lakh per group for business ventures.

