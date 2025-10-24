Transformative Tendencies: Pivot 2025 Shaping India's Education

New Delhi witnessed an educational revolution as Transform Schools hosted The Pivot 2025 at the India Habitat Centre, bringing together key stakeholders in the education sector. The event aimed to explore emerging educational trends and build partnerships to drive impactful changes in secondary education.

The Pivot 2025, themed 'Learn, Shift, Act.', was organized to harness collaborative efforts among researchers, practitioners, and policymakers. The discussions focused on using evidence to guide interventions that enhance learning and student retention, while promoting gender equality and digital learning.

Highlighting the event's success, co-founder Pankaj Vinayak Sharma emphasized the courage and technical rigor of Transform Schools. The organization's dedication to measurable improvements in education demonstrates its commitment to transforming secondary schools for over 10.6 million children across India through innovative programs and data-driven insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)