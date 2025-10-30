Transformative Education Reforms in Himachal Pradesh: A Comprehensive Overview
Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur reviewed significant educational initiatives, including recruitment, digital attendance, and school affiliations. Over three years, 7,000 teacher recruitments were made, and 9,000 more are planned. Induction training for new teachers was launched to enhance teaching practices, contributing to improved education quality.
Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur, on Thursday, took stock of the progress of various educational initiatives in the state. He led a review meeting with senior Education department officials to assess their implementation.
Minister Thakur evaluated initiatives such as the Mukhyamantri Bal Poshtik Aahar Yojana, digital attendance, and Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding Schools. He emphasized recruitment achievements, noting that 7,000 teachers were recently hired. Additionally, 9,000 more positions, including TGTs and JBTs, are set to be filled soon.
Thakur highlighted the state's education improvements, with Himachal Pradesh achieving full literacy status. He applauded new teacher induction programs and instructed officials to conduct regular school inspections to maintain high standards.
