CBSE Reveals Revised Dates for Class 10 and 12 Exams 2026
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that class 10 and 12 board exams will begin on February 17, 2026. Class 10 exams end on March 10, while class 12 exams conclude on April 9. Changes in the final datesheet provide sufficient gaps between subjects and consider entrance exam schedules.
- Country:
- India
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the commencement of the much-anticipated Class 10 and 12 board exams, starting February 17, 2026. The Class 10 exams are scheduled to wrap up by March 10, and Class 12 exams will conclude on April 9, as per the recently released final datesheet.
Adjustments have been made in the final datesheet, incorporating additional exam days for Class 10. CBSE aimed to ensure a sufficient gap between two commonly chosen subjects, thereby facilitating better preparation for both board and entrance exams. The schedule also aligns with major entrance exams to aid student planning.
Significant changes include altered dates for subjects like Data Science, French, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Retail, Security, and Automotive in Class 10. Class 12 subjects such as Business Studies, Business Administration, Psychology, and Accountancy also witnessed revised dates. Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj highlighted these efforts to enhance students' time management capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CBSE Revolutionizes Exam Schedule: Dual Board Exam Options for Class 10 Announced
CBSE announces final datesheet for class 10, 12 board exams: Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
CBSE class 10 board exams to begin from February 17 and conclude on March 10, 2026: Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
CBSE class 12 board exams to be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026: Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
The AIADMK Unity Battle: Leaders Rally Against Betrayal for 2026