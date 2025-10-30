Left Menu

CBSE Reveals Revised Dates for Class 10 and 12 Exams 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that class 10 and 12 board exams will begin on February 17, 2026. Class 10 exams end on March 10, while class 12 exams conclude on April 9. Changes in the final datesheet provide sufficient gaps between subjects and consider entrance exam schedules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:20 IST
CBSE Reveals Revised Dates for Class 10 and 12 Exams 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the commencement of the much-anticipated Class 10 and 12 board exams, starting February 17, 2026. The Class 10 exams are scheduled to wrap up by March 10, and Class 12 exams will conclude on April 9, as per the recently released final datesheet.

Adjustments have been made in the final datesheet, incorporating additional exam days for Class 10. CBSE aimed to ensure a sufficient gap between two commonly chosen subjects, thereby facilitating better preparation for both board and entrance exams. The schedule also aligns with major entrance exams to aid student planning.

Significant changes include altered dates for subjects like Data Science, French, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Retail, Security, and Automotive in Class 10. Class 12 subjects such as Business Studies, Business Administration, Psychology, and Accountancy also witnessed revised dates. Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj highlighted these efforts to enhance students' time management capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025