CBSE Reveals Revised Dates for Class 10 and 12 Exams 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the commencement of the much-anticipated Class 10 and 12 board exams, starting February 17, 2026. The Class 10 exams are scheduled to wrap up by March 10, and Class 12 exams will conclude on April 9, as per the recently released final datesheet.

Adjustments have been made in the final datesheet, incorporating additional exam days for Class 10. CBSE aimed to ensure a sufficient gap between two commonly chosen subjects, thereby facilitating better preparation for both board and entrance exams. The schedule also aligns with major entrance exams to aid student planning.

Significant changes include altered dates for subjects like Data Science, French, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Retail, Security, and Automotive in Class 10. Class 12 subjects such as Business Studies, Business Administration, Psychology, and Accountancy also witnessed revised dates. Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj highlighted these efforts to enhance students' time management capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)