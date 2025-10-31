Bridging the Digital Divide: Youth in Tech to Aid Elderly
The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Chennai urges young engineers and scientists to use technology to aid the elderly and fight organized crime. The call was made during the technoVIT'25 event at VIT Chennai, which highlights the innovative potential of Indian students in addressing global challenges.
The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Chennai has encouraged the youth engaged in engineering and science to leverage technology for the benefit of the elderly and to combat organized crime. This message was delivered by Consul General Racha Aribarg during the 10th edition of the technoVIT'25 event at VIT Chennai.
Racha Aribarg highlighted the global issue of the digital divide, emphasizing the need for young individuals to bridge this gap by spending more time with older generations to assist them in adopting technology. He urged the young audience to apply their engineering knowledge to make a positive impact on society.
The event gathered over 10,000 students from India and abroad, showcasing their innovative capabilities through 150 technical sessions. VIT Vice President G V Selvam and HCLTech Executive Vice President D Prince Jayakumar also addressed the gathering, stressing the potential of Indian students to transform the country into an innovation capital.
