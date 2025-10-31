Left Menu

Bridging the Digital Divide: Youth in Tech to Aid Elderly

The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Chennai urges young engineers and scientists to use technology to aid the elderly and fight organized crime. The call was made during the technoVIT'25 event at VIT Chennai, which highlights the innovative potential of Indian students in addressing global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:46 IST
Bridging the Digital Divide: Youth in Tech to Aid Elderly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Chennai has encouraged the youth engaged in engineering and science to leverage technology for the benefit of the elderly and to combat organized crime. This message was delivered by Consul General Racha Aribarg during the 10th edition of the technoVIT'25 event at VIT Chennai.

Racha Aribarg highlighted the global issue of the digital divide, emphasizing the need for young individuals to bridge this gap by spending more time with older generations to assist them in adopting technology. He urged the young audience to apply their engineering knowledge to make a positive impact on society.

The event gathered over 10,000 students from India and abroad, showcasing their innovative capabilities through 150 technical sessions. VIT Vice President G V Selvam and HCLTech Executive Vice President D Prince Jayakumar also addressed the gathering, stressing the potential of Indian students to transform the country into an innovation capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025