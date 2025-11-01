Left Menu

Bridging Generations: Youth in Tech Empowering Change

Youth in engineering and science fields should leverage technology to benefit the elderly and combat organized crime, emphasized Racha Aribarg, the Consul General at the Royal Thai Consulate-General, Chennai. Speaking at VIT Chennai's technoVIT'25 event, Aribarg highlighted the importance of closing the digital divide for societal progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-11-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 09:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Youth in engineering and science must harness technology to assist the elderly and combat organized crime, according to Racha Aribarg, Consul General at the Royal Thai Consulate-General, Chennai. Addressing the 10th annual technoVIT'25 at VIT Chennai, he stressed that engineering education should contribute to global betterment.

Aribarg pointed out the urgent need to bridge the digital divide between generations, urging young engineers to help seniors integrate technology into their lives. He emphasized that increased intergenerational communication could significantly improve the quality of life for the elderly.

VIT Vice President G V Selvam noted a decline in Indian students studying abroad, attributing it to strengthened US-India relations and educational reforms like technoVIT'25. The event showcased innovation in Indian engineering education, drawing over 10,000 participants from India and 10 other countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

