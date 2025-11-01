IIIT-Delhi Empowers Future Innovators at 14th Convocation

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) celebrated its 14th convocation by awarding degrees to 780 new graduates across various programs.

Addressing the attendees, Delhi Lieutenant Governor and Chancellor Vinai Kumar Saxena celebrated the graduates' achievements and the crucial support from faculty, mentors, and families. He praised the institute's dedication to cultivating future innovators and technologists, emphasizing societal commitment and excellence.

Keynote speaker Anand Deshpande, founder of Persistent Systems, emphasized the pivotal role of IIIT-Delhi's graduates in India's technological progression. Director Ranjan Bose highlighted noteworthy advancements in research, while Board Chairman Rajesh Srivastava reiterated the institute's mission of innovation and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)