IIIT-Delhi's 14th convocation celebrated 780 graduates, with remarks from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor and Chancellor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Persistent Systems' Anand Deshpande. The event highlighted the institute's role in fostering innovation and excellence as graduates prepare to contribute to India's technological advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:53 IST
IIIT-Delhi Empowers Future Innovators at 14th Convocation
The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) celebrated its 14th convocation by awarding degrees to 780 new graduates across various programs.

Addressing the attendees, Delhi Lieutenant Governor and Chancellor Vinai Kumar Saxena celebrated the graduates' achievements and the crucial support from faculty, mentors, and families. He praised the institute's dedication to cultivating future innovators and technologists, emphasizing societal commitment and excellence.

Keynote speaker Anand Deshpande, founder of Persistent Systems, emphasized the pivotal role of IIIT-Delhi's graduates in India's technological progression. Director Ranjan Bose highlighted noteworthy advancements in research, while Board Chairman Rajesh Srivastava reiterated the institute's mission of innovation and impact.

