Left Menu

MICA Launches Innovative Social Media Influencer Programme

MICA, Ahmedabad, introduces 'The Social Media Influencer Programme' aimed at transforming creators into professionals who grasp the business and strategic aspects of influence, blending academic expertise with real-world practice. This 25-week course provides structured learning and mentorship to succeed in the growing USD 250 billion creator economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:12 IST
MICA Launches Innovative Social Media Influencer Programme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA) in Ahmedabad has introduced a groundbreaking course titled 'The Social Media Influencer Programme'. This is the first structured course conceived to turn enthusiastic creators into professionals who comprehend the business dynamics, strategic insights, and overall impact of influence.

The comprehensive 25-week programme promises to integrate academic knowledge with practical experiences aimed at benefitting content creators, entrepreneurs, marketers, and other professionals. It seeks to help them establish enduring personal brands in a creator economy valued at USD 250 billion globally, according to Falguni Vasavada, the Programme Director, who emphasized the necessity for creators to go beyond raw creativity by employing structure and strategy.

The programme's key figures, including Vasavada, a noted social media influencer, Siddharth Deshmukh, a known digital strategist, and Viraj Sheth, CEO of Monk Entertainment, bring a wealth of insights to the table. They intend to provide learners with strategic mentorship, exposure to industry insights, and hands-on learning experiences designed to shorten the often arduous journey faced by burgeoning influencers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025