MICA Launches Innovative Social Media Influencer Programme

The Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA) in Ahmedabad has introduced a groundbreaking course titled 'The Social Media Influencer Programme'. This is the first structured course conceived to turn enthusiastic creators into professionals who comprehend the business dynamics, strategic insights, and overall impact of influence.

The comprehensive 25-week programme promises to integrate academic knowledge with practical experiences aimed at benefitting content creators, entrepreneurs, marketers, and other professionals. It seeks to help them establish enduring personal brands in a creator economy valued at USD 250 billion globally, according to Falguni Vasavada, the Programme Director, who emphasized the necessity for creators to go beyond raw creativity by employing structure and strategy.

The programme's key figures, including Vasavada, a noted social media influencer, Siddharth Deshmukh, a known digital strategist, and Viraj Sheth, CEO of Monk Entertainment, bring a wealth of insights to the table. They intend to provide learners with strategic mentorship, exposure to industry insights, and hands-on learning experiences designed to shorten the often arduous journey faced by burgeoning influencers.

