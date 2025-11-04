Empowering Youth: India's Path to Development by 2047
President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes youth involvement in India's pursuit of becoming a developed nation by 2047. She highlights the importance of education, research, and innovation, urging students to apply their learning for societal development. Environmental conservation and social responsibility are key focuses during her Uttarakhand visit.
During a convocation ceremony at Kumaun University, President Droupadi Murmu called on the nation's youth to contribute to India's goal of achieving developed nation status by 2047.
Her visit to Uttarakhand underscores the importance of higher education, encouraging students to seize opportunities created by government policies for economic growth, while emphasizing moral strength alongside academic excellence.
President Murmu advocated for a multidisciplinary approach in education and research, lauding the university's commitment to environmental protection and urging students to engage with local communities to address societal issues.
