UP Board Announces 2026 Exam Schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the schedule for 2026 high school and intermediate examinations. Both exams will start on February 18, 2026, and end on March 12, 2026. Over 5.2 million students have registered, and the selection of examination centers is currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:58 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UP Board) has officially announced the dates for the high school and intermediate examinations for 2026.

Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh confirmed that examinations will commence on February 18, 2026, wrapping up on March 12, 2026. The exercise of finalizing examination centers is currently in progress.

A staggering number of over 5.2 million students will be sitting for these important exams, with 2,750,843 candidates registered for high school and 2,479,341 for intermediate exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

