Assam's Transparent Path to Merit-Based Education Jobs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that 8,206 candidates received appointment letters in the state education departments, pushing the total jobs during his administration to 134,999.

Sarma underscored the transparency and corruption-free nature of these appointments, attributing this to the merit-based recruitment reforms.

He emphasized the significance of nurturing young talent through education as crucial for Assam's development, advocating for STEM education and the establishment of numerous educational institutions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)