Assam's Transparent Path to Merit-Based Education Jobs
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented appointment letters to 8,206 candidates in education departments, increasing government jobs to 134,999. He emphasized merit-based recruitment through transparency, with appointments made without corruption. Sarma highlighted the importance of education for state's development, urging appointment of skilled teachers and promoting STEM education.
Guwahati | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:37 IST
India
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that 8,206 candidates received appointment letters in the state education departments, pushing the total jobs during his administration to 134,999.
Sarma underscored the transparency and corruption-free nature of these appointments, attributing this to the merit-based recruitment reforms.
He emphasized the significance of nurturing young talent through education as crucial for Assam's development, advocating for STEM education and the establishment of numerous educational institutions in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
