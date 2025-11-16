Teachers' Compassionate Intervention Rescues Mother and Son

In a heartening display of empathy and commitment, teachers in Thirumarady have been praised by Education Minister V Sivankutty for their swift action in aiding a Class 6 student and his mother, who had been forced to live in a makeshift shed due to a family dispute.

The situation unraveled when teachers discovered numerous plastic bottles in a classroom, belonging to a student living on minimal means. Through counseling, it emerged that a family conflict had led to the child and mother being displaced for several days. The school's involvement, alongside Childline and the police, facilitated their safe return home.

Sivankutty highlighted the dedication of teachers, who he stated went beyond curriculum expectations to ensure the welfare of their students. The school's timely intervention was commended, showcasing the broader role educational institutions play in community well-being.