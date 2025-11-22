Increased Abduction Figures from Catholic School Raise Alarm in Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria escalated its estimate of abducted individuals from a Catholic school to 315. Initially reported as 227, the updated count includes an additional 88 captured students who had attempted to flee, the association announced in a statement.

This incident has intensified the spotlight on Nigeria's precarious security condition, as international voices, including U.S. President Donald Trump, express concerns over the nation's religious-ethnic dynamics. Trump's warning of potential military intervention in response to perceived persecution of Christians has further increased public discourse.

Nigerian authorities, however, argue that Trump's comments offer a skewed view of the intricacies within Nigeria's security landscape, which encompasses diverse challenges beyond mere religious strife. The latest abduction figures underscore ongoing threats to safety, exacerbating the situation.

