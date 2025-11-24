ISRO Chief Advocates for Holistic Education Over Book-Centric Learning

At a recent meeting in Tamil Nadu, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan emphasized the pressing need for holistic education that extends beyond traditional academics. Speaking at the High Level Expert Committee and New Syllabus Design Committee meeting, Narayanan highlighted the significance of value-based education in student development.

Focusing on the essence of learning, Narayanan pointed out that intellectual growth alone is insufficient. He stated that qualities such as respect, tolerance, and parental support underpin true education. The venue for the discussion was a gathering led by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at the Anna Centenary Library in Tamil Nadu.

Narayanan further advocated for incorporating evolving fields like Artificial Intelligence and Data Science into the educational syllabus, paired with necessary teacher training. The initiatives by the Tamil Nadu government aim to prepare students for future challenges over the coming decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)