Left Menu

Nigeria's Ongoing Struggle with School Abductions

Martha Mathias, a teacher at St Mary's Catholic School in Nigeria, faces a harrowing ordeal as gunmen abduct her husband and many students. The mass abduction, part of a troubling trend, underscores the country's struggle with security. Government promises action amid ongoing rescue efforts and rising fears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:42 IST
Nigeria's Ongoing Struggle with School Abductions

Martha Mathias was asleep at home with her family when gunmen stormed St Mary's Catholic School in central Nigeria. The assailants abducted her husband and over 300 children and staff, marking one of Nigeria's worst school kidnappings in a decade.

Amid the chaos, Mathias' young daughter was threatened by the attackers, who warned her to be quiet or face severe consequences. Her father is among 12 staff members and around 253 students still missing, despite ongoing rescue efforts launched by the government.

President Bola Tinubu has vowed stronger action against such criminal acts and announced the hiring of 30,000 more police officers to bolster security. The country remains on edge as mass abductions for ransom continue, prompting school closures in several northern states.

TRENDING

1
Image Fiesta Season 3: Celebrating Excellence in Image Consulting and Life Skills

Image Fiesta Season 3: Celebrating Excellence in Image Consulting and Life S...

 India
2
Triumphant Start: First Golds Awarded at Khelo India University Games

Triumphant Start: First Golds Awarded at Khelo India University Games

 India
3
China's Shenzhou-22: Paving the Path for Space Safety

China's Shenzhou-22: Paving the Path for Space Safety

 China
4
Supreme Court Mandates Educational Access for All in Kerala

Supreme Court Mandates Educational Access for All in Kerala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025