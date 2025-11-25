Tamil Nadu CM Calls for Urgent Amendment to Protect Teachers' Rights
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend the RTE Act, 2009, and the NCTE Act, 1993, to ensure teachers' eligibility for promotions. These amendments are essential to protect existing teachers from the recent Supreme Court ruling mandating the Teacher Eligibility Test.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has made an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking amendments to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) Act, 1993. The Chief Minister emphasized the need to protect teachers' rights and ensure their eligibility for promotions.
Stalin's request follows a Supreme Court decision demanding that in-service teachers pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) within two years, a move affecting thousands of educators. Teachers appointed before 2010 were previously exempt, but now face job termination if they do not comply, leading to widespread concern and administrative challenges.
Highlighting the critical impact on the education system, Stalin stressed that the amendments are necessary to prevent the destabilization of school operations and uphold teachers' service rights. He urged prompt action to safeguard the interests of nearly four lakh teachers in Tamil Nadu and many more across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brazil's Supreme Court Concludes Bolsonaro's Case, 27-year Sentence Looms
Maharashtra Awaits Supreme Court's Verdict on Local Body Elections
Supreme Court Upholds Himachal's Right to Cancel ePoS Tender
Supreme Court's Landmark Decision: Sterling Biotech Fraud Case Quashed for ₹5100 Crore Settlement
Supreme Court's Crucial Decisions: From Maharashtra Elections to Custodial Violence