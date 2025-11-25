Tamil Nadu CM Calls for Urgent Amendment to Protect Teachers' Rights

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has made an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking amendments to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) Act, 1993. The Chief Minister emphasized the need to protect teachers' rights and ensure their eligibility for promotions.

Stalin's request follows a Supreme Court decision demanding that in-service teachers pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) within two years, a move affecting thousands of educators. Teachers appointed before 2010 were previously exempt, but now face job termination if they do not comply, leading to widespread concern and administrative challenges.

Highlighting the critical impact on the education system, Stalin stressed that the amendments are necessary to prevent the destabilization of school operations and uphold teachers' service rights. He urged prompt action to safeguard the interests of nearly four lakh teachers in Tamil Nadu and many more across India.

