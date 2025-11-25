Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Calls for Urgent Amendment to Protect Teachers' Rights

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend the RTE Act, 2009, and the NCTE Act, 1993, to ensure teachers' eligibility for promotions. These amendments are essential to protect existing teachers from the recent Supreme Court ruling mandating the Teacher Eligibility Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:46 IST
Tamil Nadu CM Calls for Urgent Amendment to Protect Teachers' Rights
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has made an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking amendments to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) Act, 1993. The Chief Minister emphasized the need to protect teachers' rights and ensure their eligibility for promotions.

Stalin's request follows a Supreme Court decision demanding that in-service teachers pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) within two years, a move affecting thousands of educators. Teachers appointed before 2010 were previously exempt, but now face job termination if they do not comply, leading to widespread concern and administrative challenges.

Highlighting the critical impact on the education system, Stalin stressed that the amendments are necessary to prevent the destabilization of school operations and uphold teachers' service rights. He urged prompt action to safeguard the interests of nearly four lakh teachers in Tamil Nadu and many more across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections

Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections

 India
2
Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

 France
3
Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharashtra

Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharasht...

 India
4
Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025