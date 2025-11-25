Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Busters TET Question Paper Leak Racket

In Maharashtra's Kolhapur, authorities busted a racket involved in leaking the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) questions. Eighteen people, including key suspect Mahesh Gaikwad, were arrested. The racket allegedly charged Rs 3 lakh per candidate to provide the leaked paper. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover more suspects and financial trails.

Updated: 25-11-2025 23:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district have disrupted a criminal operation that allegedly leaked the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper to help candidates cheat. Officials confirmed that the test occurred on November 23 and is a crucial metric for recruiting teachers in schools.

Acting on a crucial tip-off, police detained multiple suspects circulating the question paper for money. The swift action has led to the arrest of 18 individuals, including the primary accused, Mahesh Gaikwad. During raids in Kagal tehsil, several candidates were caught in possession of the illicit exam material.

Investigations revealed that leaked papers were sold for Rs 3 lakh each, implicating several facilitators and beneficiaries. Authorities continue to probe financial transactions linked to the fraud, which could lead to further arrests as the case progresses.

