Campus Shutdown: Students Demand Senate Polls at Panjab University

Protesting students at Panjab University have prompted a campus shutdown and holiday on November 26. Exams are postponed amid demands for Senate polls, pressing for democratic rights without disrupting academic schedules. Political support is growing as students’ agitation continues for electoral announcements.

Updated: 26-11-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 08:51 IST
Campus Shutdown: Students Demand Senate Polls at Panjab University
Following student protests demanding the announcement of Senate polls, Panjab University has declared a shutdown on November 26, marking the day as a holiday.

All academic and administrative activities are suspended, with examinations scheduled for the day postponed. The protests, led by Panjab University Bachao Morcha, highlight ongoing tensions over governance changes.

While the Ministry of Education withdrew restructuring plans for the university's governing bodies, students continue to push for a Senate election timetable. The protests remain supported by various political and farmer organizations.

