Campus Shutdown: Students Demand Senate Polls at Panjab University

Following student protests demanding the announcement of Senate polls, Panjab University has declared a shutdown on November 26, marking the day as a holiday.

All academic and administrative activities are suspended, with examinations scheduled for the day postponed. The protests, led by Panjab University Bachao Morcha, highlight ongoing tensions over governance changes.

While the Ministry of Education withdrew restructuring plans for the university's governing bodies, students continue to push for a Senate election timetable. The protests remain supported by various political and farmer organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)