Left Menu

Masters' Union Shatters Placement Records with Unprecedented Global Offers

Masters' Union's PGPTBM Cohort of 2025 achieved record-breaking placement outcomes, with 30 international offers surpassing top Indian business schools. The highest compensation hit INR 1.28 crore. The institute also fostered startups, recording INR 4.32 crore in projected revenue, showcasing its innovative approach to business education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:36 IST
Masters' Union Shatters Placement Records with Unprecedented Global Offers
  • Country:
  • United States

Masters' Union has once again raised the bar in business education, achieving unprecedented placement outcomes for its Post Graduate Programme in Technology and Business Management (PGPTBM) Cohort of 2025. With 30 international offers, the school surpassed top Indian institutions, including IIMs Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta, reflecting a shift in global employers' confidence.

The highest annual compensation reached a staggering INR 1.28 crore, while 4 students secured INR 1-crore-plus roles. On average, international offers offered INR 64 LPA, bolstered by strategic hires from firms like Meta, DP World, and Abdul Latif Jameel. These results position Masters' Union among India's leading business schools.

This year also saw significant entrepreneurial growth, with over 35 students launching startups, forecasted to achieve INR 4.32 crore in annual recurring revenue. Ventures like Cryptique and Obvious AI underscore the school's commitment to nurturing business-ready talent through its active venture ecosystem.

TRENDING

1
Venezuela Revokes International Airline Permits Amid Tensions

Venezuela Revokes International Airline Permits Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

 Indonesia
3
Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developments

Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developme...

 Global
4
BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025