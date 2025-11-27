Masters' Union Shatters Placement Records with Unprecedented Global Offers

Masters' Union has once again raised the bar in business education, achieving unprecedented placement outcomes for its Post Graduate Programme in Technology and Business Management (PGPTBM) Cohort of 2025. With 30 international offers, the school surpassed top Indian institutions, including IIMs Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta, reflecting a shift in global employers' confidence.

The highest annual compensation reached a staggering INR 1.28 crore, while 4 students secured INR 1-crore-plus roles. On average, international offers offered INR 64 LPA, bolstered by strategic hires from firms like Meta, DP World, and Abdul Latif Jameel. These results position Masters' Union among India's leading business schools.

This year also saw significant entrepreneurial growth, with over 35 students launching startups, forecasted to achieve INR 4.32 crore in annual recurring revenue. Ventures like Cryptique and Obvious AI underscore the school's commitment to nurturing business-ready talent through its active venture ecosystem.