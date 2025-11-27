Left Menu

Unmasking the 'Tainted': West Bengal's Teacher Recruitment Scandal Unfolds

The West Bengal School Service Commission republished a list of 'tainted' candidates linked to the 2016 State Level Selection Test, as directed by a court order. The list seeks to ensure transparency by providing comprehensive identity details while preventing these candidates from participating in new recruitment exercises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:09 IST
The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) has released an updated list of 1,806 candidates labeled as 'tainted' from the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST) for assistant teachers. This action follows a directive from the Calcutta High Court to provide full identification details of these candidates.

The High Court's order highlighted the insufficiency of names and roll numbers alone for verifying the authenticity of 'tainted' applicants. As a result, the SSC included details such as candidates' subjects, parental names, and birth dates, adhering strictly to the judicial directive for transparency.

Despite the efforts for transparency, controversy lingers as allegations arise of repeat offenses in the latest recruitment cycle. The judiciary doubts the integrity of the recruitment process and political figures like Suvendu Adhikari accuse the ruling government of perpetuating irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

