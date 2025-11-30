Left Menu

Innovating for India's Future: VP Radhakrishnan's Vision at NIT Convocation

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the vital role of research and innovation at NIT Kurukshetra's convocation, urging graduates to focus on 'Swadeshi' solutions. He highlighted rapid technological shifts and praised India's youth for driving technological leadership. Radhakrishnan also extolled initiatives like Digital India and Make in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:21 IST
At the 20th convocation of NIT Kurukshetra, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan underscored the critical importance of research and innovation as pivotal forces for India's technological leadership.

Addressing the graduating students, he urged them to contribute to India's development journey by focusing on innovations rooted in indigenous knowledge and responding to global challenges like AI and climate change.

Radhakrishnan also praised national initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India, and Make in India, acknowledging their role in enriching the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

