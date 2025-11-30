Puducherry Schools Shut Due to Cyclone Ditwah

Puducherry's Home and Education Minister, A Namassivayam, has declared that all schools in the union territory will be closed on December 1. This decision includes private and government-aided institutions, in light of heavy rainfall forecasts due to Cyclone Ditwah.

The administration is on alert, monitoring the situation closely to mitigate any adverse effects of the weather. Meanwhile, the cyclone is projected to diminish into a deep depression and persist approximately 30 kilometers from the coasts of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry by Sunday midnight, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Interestingly, the cyclone's name 'Ditwah' was suggested by Yemen, and it likely originates from the Detwah Lagoon, a notable saline lagoon on Socotra's northwest coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)