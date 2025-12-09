Global Trade Surges to Record High

The UN Trade and Development Agency reports a remarkable growth trajectory in global trade, anticipating a 7% jump this year. This increase is set to surpass a monumental $35 trillion, as declared on Tuesday.

Despite facing several challenges such as geopolitical tensions, increased costs, and uneven global demand, the latest figures show that international trade has sustained its expansion into the latter half of 2025.

The agency emphasized that these insights underscore the resilience of global trade, even amid a complex and challenging economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)