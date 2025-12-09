Left Menu

Global Trade Surges to Record High

Global trade is projected to grow by 7% in 2025, exceeding a record $35 trillion, as reported by the UN Trade and Development Agency. Despite geopolitical tensions, higher costs, and uneven demand, trade expansion persisted throughout the year, according to the agency's recent data announcement.

Updated: 09-12-2025 22:28 IST
  Switzerland

The UN Trade and Development Agency reports a remarkable growth trajectory in global trade, anticipating a 7% jump this year. This increase is set to surpass a monumental $35 trillion, as declared on Tuesday.

Despite facing several challenges such as geopolitical tensions, increased costs, and uneven global demand, the latest figures show that international trade has sustained its expansion into the latter half of 2025.

The agency emphasized that these insights underscore the resilience of global trade, even amid a complex and challenging economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

