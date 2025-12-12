Revamping the TOEFL iBT: A New Era of Language Testing
ETS organised a 'TOEFL Experience Days' event to unveil an enhanced version of the TOEFL iBT exam, launching in 2026. The updated test will feature adaptive questions and AI-powered scoring. Punjab was chosen for an early briefing due to its strong overseas education interest, highlighting its importance in northern India's market.
- Country:
- India
The Educational Testing Service (ETS) hosted a 'TOEFL Experience Days' event to present the forthcoming enhanced TOEFL iBT exam, set for release on January 21, 2026.
The event revealed that Punjab is uniquely poised to receive early insights into the updated test due to the region's robust interest in international education.
Enhanced features of the exam include adaptive questions tailored to test-takers' proficiency and AI-driven scoring for improved accuracy. During the event, educators gained insights into the test's new format, redesign principles, and scoring updates.
ETS highlighted Chandigarh and Punjab's significance as key markets in northern India, where they operate three active testing centers ensuring efficient service delivery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amarinder Singh’s Unwavering Stand: A Critique of BJP's Functioning and Punjab's Political Future
Punjab and UK Forge Strategic Ties for Investment Success
Punjab Prepares for Transparent Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Elections
Revitalizing India's Agriculture: A 44% Increase & Untapped Potential in Punjab
Punjab and UK Pave the Way for Robust Business Collaborations