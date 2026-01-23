Left Menu

EuroKids Celebrates 25 Years of Transforming Early Childhood Education

EuroKids Preschool, India's leading preschool brand, marks 25 years of pioneering early childhood education. Their initiative, Sahi Shuruaat, emphasizes the importance of the early years, advocating for developmentally appropriate and play-based learning. The brand continues to set benchmarks, nurturing over seven lakh children across 1,700+ preschools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

EuroKids Preschool, a leader in India's early childhood education sector, commemorates 25 years of its revolutionary approach to preschooling. Initially a pioneering vision, EuroKids has become a nationwide movement fostering strong foundations in preschoolers.

In celebration of this milestone, the institution has launched Sahi Shuruaat, a nationwide initiative stressing the critical nature of early educational environments on lifelong outcomes. The movement promotes play-based and child-centered learning, engaging parents and educators in meaningful dialogues about child development.

Through various channels, EuroKids aims to raise awareness and encourage parents to make informed educational decisions. Supported by its Heureka curriculum, EuroKids continues to nurture children across multiple dimensions, paving the way for holistic growth and lifelong success.

