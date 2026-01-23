Left Menu

ISBF: Elevating Global Education Opportunities in India

The Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF) enhances its global education offerings through a collaboration with the University of London. Newly appointed Director, Arushi Bakshi, and a move to a new campus in Jasola aim to improve student experiences. ISBF offers several international progression opportunities in higher education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF) in New Delhi is strengthening its international education framework. In partnership with the University of London, ISBF offers undergraduate degrees in Economics, Finance, Management, and Data Science, with a focus on global curriculum standards and career opportunities.

Acquired by Dr. Amit Gupta, the institution seeks to enhance academic governance and strategic direction. In 2023, Arushi Bakshi became Director, bringing her international academic expertise to improve ISBF's academic delivery and student experience.

ISBF's new campus in Jasola offers state-of-the-art facilities, supporting interactive learning. Student progression paths include transfers to global universities and participation in the LSE Summer School, highlighting ISBF's commitment to global academic excellence.

