KLE Society's Dr Prabhakar Kore Honored with Padma Shri for Transformative Work

Dr Prabhakar Basavaprabhu Kore, chairman of KLE Society, has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to education, healthcare, and rural development. He expressed gratitude towards his supporters and acknowledged the role of KLE institutions in uplifting rural North Karnataka. His efforts have significantly transformed the region's socio-economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has recognized Dr Prabhakar Basavaprabhu Kore, the chairman of KLE Society, with the prestigious Padma Shri award for his substantial contributions to education, healthcare, and rural development.

Dr Kore expressed that the accolades were as much for the KLE institutions and his colleagues as they were for him personally. Reflecting on his journey, he emphasized his commitment to providing quality education and healthcare in rural North Karnataka.

Dr Kore's leadership over four decades has expanded KLE Society from a handful of institutions to a vast network, improving the socio-economic conditions of the region. This honor underscores his relentless efforts and dedication to transforming lives through education and healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

