Unlocking Career Potential: The Importance of Upskilling in Today's Workforce

In today's fast-evolving job market, upskilling has become paramount for career advancement, with 78% of professionals identifying it as crucial according to a new survey by foundit. However, many face hurdles such as limited time and high costs, preventing them from pursuing consistent learning opportunities.

The online survey, which polled 2,854 working professionals, highlighted that monthly upskilling is adopted by just 26% of participants. Meanwhile, another 26% engage in upskilling only sporadically, calling attention to the need for more accessible learning formats to better support career progression.

Anupama Bhimrajka, VP of Marketing at foundit, emphasized that structured learning pathways and employer-supported programs are essential to overcoming these challenges. Despite the high awareness, obstacles like course affordability and time constraints remain significant barriers to maintaining a steady upskilling routine.

