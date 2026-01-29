Left Menu

Unlocking Career Potential: The Importance of Upskilling in Today's Workforce

A survey by foundit reveals 78% of professionals see upskilling as vital for career growth, yet face obstacles like time constraints and course costs. Regular upskilling boosts confidence in job relevance, but many struggle to maintain consistent learning due to these limitations, impacting long-term employability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The online survey, which polled 2,854 working professionals, highlighted that monthly upskilling is adopted by just 26% of participants. Meanwhile, another 26% engage in upskilling only sporadically, calling attention to the need for more accessible learning formats to better support career progression.

Anupama Bhimrajka, VP of Marketing at foundit, emphasized that structured learning pathways and employer-supported programs are essential to overcoming these challenges. Despite the high awareness, obstacles like course affordability and time constraints remain significant barriers to maintaining a steady upskilling routine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

