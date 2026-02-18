Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly Sparks Debate Over Rs 1,000 University Consultation Fee

In the Rajasthan Assembly, controversy erupted over a Rs 1,000 consultation fee allegedly charged from university students, raising Rs 223 crore. The opposition, led by Congress MLA Manish Yadav, questioned the legality and utilization of the fee, sparking demands for an inquiry and refund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:31 IST
In the Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday, the government faced intense scrutiny over a Rs 1,000 consultation fee levied on university students. Opposition leaders, notably Congress MLA Manish Yadav, argued that nearly Rs 223 crore was amassed from 22.5 lakh students without proper justification.

During the debate, Yadav challenged the state's conflicting answers to queries about the fee's legality, prompting a heated exchange. Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Prem Chand Bairwa explained that the collected funds were used for examination-related work. However, the opposition demanded evidence of counselling services provided with the fee.

The session concluded with Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully calling for the minister to clarify the legal provisions for collecting such fees from students. They also sought a refund, describing the fee as an unwarranted burden. The contentious issue wrapped up as the Speaker announced the end of the Question Hour.

